Data from the UK Government shows there have been nearly 6,000 deaths in England following the lifting of the last lockdown restrictions on July 19.
Analysis from The News’ sister website NationalWorld found that the north east had been the worst hit region.
But how Covid-19 deaths have their been since Freedom Day where you live?
The data includes those who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.
Figures cover deaths from July 19 to September 25.
You can see the figures in our gallery below.
It is listed in ascending order by the rate of deaths per 100,000 population.