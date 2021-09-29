Data from the UK Government shows there have been nearly 6,000 deaths in England following the lifting of the last lockdown restrictions on July 19.

Analysis from The News’ sister website NationalWorld found that the north east had been the worst hit region.

But how Covid-19 deaths have their been since Freedom Day where you live?

The data includes those who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Figures cover deaths from July 19 to September 25.

It is listed in ascending order by the rate of deaths per 100,000 population.

Hart - There have been 1 Covid deaths in Hart since Freedom Day, with a rate of 1.0 deaths per 100,000.

Winchester - There have been 2 Covid deaths in Winchester since Freedom Day, with a rate of 1.6 deaths per 100,000.

Test Valley - There have been 5 Covid deaths in Test Valley since Freedom Day, with a rate of 3.9 deaths per 100,000.

East Hampshire - There have been 5 Covid deaths in East Hampshire since Freedom Day, with a rate of 4.0 deaths per 100,000.