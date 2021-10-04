In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Cosham South.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to September 28.

We have pulled together the 10 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 in Portsmouth.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Milton There was a covid rate of 404 cases per 100,000 in Milton in the seven days to September 28. Cases were up 123.5 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Alexandra Park There was a covid rate of 416 cases per 100,000 in Alexandra Park in the seven days to September 28. Cases were up 88.2 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Paulsgrove East There was a covid rate of 417.9 cases per 100,000 in Paulsgrove East in the seven days to September 28. But cases were down 25 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales