The Daily Telegraph reported that Cabinet Office was considering stricter measures if ‘Plan B’, which has yet to be implemented, falls to bring down hospital admissions.

According to the paper this could see a ban on household mixing, however pubs, restaurants and shops would remain open.

Family Christmas. Picture: Shutterstock

However, Health minister Edward Argar denied the report.

He told Sky News: ‘That’s not something I’m aware of, I checked it out and I’m told that is not a story with foundation.

‘Of course, as a Government, you look at – as we’ve done with our plan B – alternatives and ways that you might, if you needed to, start easing that pressure.

‘The specifics of that and what was mooted in it as I understand it, as I only glanced at it I’m afraid on my way in this morning, about limiting household mixing, things like that … is that it isn’t something that is being actively considered.’

