Public Health England figures showed that confirmed positive tests of the coronavirus variant had increased seven-fold in Portsmouth, to 28.

Concerns about the spread of the variant, which was first identified in India, has caused the government to delay the final stage of lockdown easing from June 21 to July 19.

Restrictions will remain in place for another four weeks, the Prime Minister announced on Monday evening.

Delta variant is now the dominant strain of Covid in the country now.

The symptoms of coronavirus are widely known by now and include: a new persistent cough, a high temperature and the loss of taste or smell.

But could there be other signs that you have the Delta variant?

BBC reports that a headache, sore throat and runny nose are among the most common symptoms now linked to Covid, according to researchers.

Professor Tim Spector who runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study, said that catching the Delta variant can feel ‘more like a bad flu'.

He added: ‘Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users - and they are not the same as they were.

‘This variant seems to be working slightly differently. People might think they've just got some sort of seasonal cold and they still go out to parties and they might spread around to six other people.

‘The message here is that if you are young, you are going to get milder symptoms anyway. It might just feel like a bad cold or some funny 'off' feeling - but do stay at home and do get a test.’

