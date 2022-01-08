These are the worst hotspots for Covid cases in Portsmouth so far in 2022.

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:30 pm

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Cosham South.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to January 2.

We have pulled together the 12 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,600 cases per 100,000 across Portsmouth.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Covid hotspots

8 areas in Portsmouth have Covid rates of 1,600 cases per 100,000. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Photo: Finnbarr Webster

2. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

Photo: -

3. Cosham South

There was a Covid rate of 1,637.9 cases per 100,000 in Cosham South in the seven days to January 2. It was an increase of 10.7 per cent on the week before.

Photo: -

4. Cosham North

There was a Covid rate of 1,684.1 cases per 100,000 in Cosham North in the seven days to January 2. It was an increase of 50.7 per cent on the week before.

Photo: -

