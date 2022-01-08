In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North and Cosham South.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to January 2.

We have pulled together the 12 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,600 cases per 100,000 across Portsmouth.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

Cosham South There was a Covid rate of 1,637.9 cases per 100,000 in Cosham South in the seven days to January 2. It was an increase of 10.7 per cent on the week before.

Cosham North There was a Covid rate of 1,684.1 cases per 100,000 in Cosham North in the seven days to January 2. It was an increase of 50.7 per cent on the week before.