The government relaxed Covid regulations last week, putting an end to Plan B measures such as mandatory mask wearing and vaccine passports.

This came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Omicron wave had ‘peaked nationally.’

Portsmouth residents were very optimistic about the changes and were comfortable about them being implemented.

Case numbers have remained stable on a national level, but high across the UK.

Data for both England and Northern Ireland now include reinfections – people who have caught the virus more than once.

There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8 per cent fall from the week before.

Official government statistics show the positive case rates from January 20 to January 27.

Certain areas have seen a drop in case rates, while others have large spikes.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham with the highest case rate increases.

1. Bridgemary South, Gosport Bridgemary South, Gosport had 1022.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, January 27, a rise of 20.3 per cent from the week before. It is the largest increase in Gosport. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Eastney, Portsmouth Eastney, Portsmouth had 1323.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, January 27, a rise of 31.4 per cent from the week before. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3. Hayling West and North Hayling West & North, Havant, had 1119.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, January 27, a rise of 33.3 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Bedhampton, Havant Bedhampton, Havant, had 1472.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, January 27, a rise of 33.7 per cent from the week before. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales