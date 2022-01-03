In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Chandler’s Ford West.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to December 28, 2021.

We have pulled together the 8 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,600 cases per 100,000 across Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Maybush There was a Covid rate of 1,611.1 cases per 100,000 in Maybush in the seven days to December 28. It was an increase of 109.5 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Woolston There was a Covid rate of 1,615.2 cases per 100,000 in Woolston in the seven days to December 28. It was an increase of 42.3 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. North Baddesley and Braishfield There was a Covid rate of 1,620.6 cases per 100,000 in North Baddesley and Braishfield in the seven days to December 28. It was an increase of 47.5 per cent on the week before. Photo: - Photo Sales