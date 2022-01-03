These are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Covid: 8 blackspots with highest coronavirus rates in Hampshire post-Christmas

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 1:09 pm

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Chandler’s Ford West.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to December 28, 2021.

We have pulled together the 8 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,600 cases per 100,000 across Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

2. Maybush

There was a Covid rate of 1,611.1 cases per 100,000 in Maybush in the seven days to December 28. It was an increase of 109.5 per cent on the week before.

3. Woolston

There was a Covid rate of 1,615.2 cases per 100,000 in Woolston in the seven days to December 28. It was an increase of 42.3 per cent on the week before.

4. North Baddesley and Braishfield

There was a Covid rate of 1,620.6 cases per 100,000 in North Baddesley and Braishfield in the seven days to December 28. It was an increase of 47.5 per cent on the week before.

