In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham South.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to December 30, 2021.

We have pulled together the 8 areas with a coronavirus rate of over 1,600 cases per 100,000 across Portsmouth.

It comes as Portsmouth recorded 432 new Covid cases yesterday, one of the highest daily totals so far throughout the whole pandemic.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Covid hotspots 8 areas in Portsmouth have Covid rates of 1,600 cases per 100,000.

2. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Baffins There was a Covid rate of 1,645.2 cases per 100,000 in Baffins in the seven days to December 30. It was an increase of 63.5 per cent on the week before.

4. Hilsea There was a Covid rate of 1,645.3 cases per 100,000 in Hilsea in the seven days to December 30. It was an increase of 61.5 per cent on the week before.