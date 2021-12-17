Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented plans to offer a third vaccine to all adults by the end of the month.

Some medical appointments are set to be postponed to focus on the booster rollout.

It was confirmed there were 2,304 new Covid cases in Portsmouth and across Hampshire yesterday.

Statistics from NHS England and The Office for National Statistics estimate the proportion of residents over 40 with a booster jab.

The data is split between local authority, and the percentage of the population with a third jab varies across Hampshire.

Here are the local authorities in Hampshire with the highest proportion of people with a third dose.

Click through all the pages to find out which area has the most.

1. Southampton In Southampton, 56,210 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 56.2 per cent of the local authority population. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth In Portsmouth, 53,536 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 59 per cent of the local authority population. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Basingstoke and Deane In Basingstoke and Deane, 54,841 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 59.4 per cent of the local authority population. Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Eastleigh In Eastleigh, 43,726 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 61.1 per cent of the local authority population. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales