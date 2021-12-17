Here are the areas in Hampshire with the largest number of people over 40 with a booster vaccine. Picture: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Covid booster: Here are the areas with the largest third dose take-up in Hampshire

BOOSTER vaccine take-up is soaring after the government set new targets in response to the Omicron variant.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:26 pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented plans to offer a third vaccine to all adults by the end of the month.

Some medical appointments are set to be postponed to focus on the booster rollout.

It was confirmed there were 2,304 new Covid cases in Portsmouth and across Hampshire yesterday.

COVID LATEST: Vaccine passports: These are the neighbourhoods with the fewest people jabbed against Covid in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham, 7 places where Covid cases rose the fastest in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham as Omicron hits Hampshire

Statistics from NHS England and The Office for National Statistics estimate the proportion of residents over 40 with a booster jab.

The data is split between local authority, and the percentage of the population with a third jab varies across Hampshire.

Here are the local authorities in Hampshire with the highest proportion of people with a third dose.

Click through all the pages to find out which area has the most.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Southampton

In Southampton, 56,210 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 56.2 per cent of the local authority population.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth

In Portsmouth, 53,536 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 59 per cent of the local authority population.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

3. Basingstoke and Deane

In Basingstoke and Deane, 54,841 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 59.4 per cent of the local authority population.

Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Eastleigh

In Eastleigh, 43,726 people over the age of 40 have had a third vaccination. This is estimated to be 61.1 per cent of the local authority population.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
HampshirePortsmouthBoris JohnsonOmicronHavant
Next Page
Page 1 of 4