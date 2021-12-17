Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented plans to offer a third vaccine to all adults by the end of the month.
Some medical appointments are set to be postponed to focus on the booster rollout.
Statistics from NHS England and The Office for National Statistics estimate the proportion of residents over 40 with a booster jab.
The data is split between local authority, and the percentage of the population with a third jab varies across Hampshire.
Here are the local authorities in Hampshire with the highest proportion of people with a third dose.
