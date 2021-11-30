The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.

In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.

From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he attends a media briefing on the latest Covid-19 update in the Downing Street briefing room, central London on November 27, 2021. Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.

Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.

As of 6pm on November 30, a total of 22 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – with nine in Scotland and 13 in England.

SEE ALSO: Schools could close early for Christmas as new Covid guidance issued for pupils

Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:

- Barnet, London – two cases

- Brentwood, Essex – one case

- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case

- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country

- Camden, London – two case

- Wandsworth, London – one case

- Lanarkshire, Scotland – five cases

- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – four cases

- Haringey, London – one case

- North Norfolk – one case

- Sutton – one case

Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron