Covid: Exact number of Omicron variant cases and the locations that have been confirmed in England and the UK so far - updating list
THE number of Omicron variant cases confirmed in the UK continues to rise.
The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.
In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list last week.
From today, face masks are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport in England.
Staff and pupils in secondary schools are also being urged to wear masks in communal areas.
Fully vaccinated International travellers arriving from 4am today will have to self-isolate until they receive the results of their Day 2 PCR test – instead of taking a cheaper lateral flow.
As of 6pm on November 30, a total of 22 omicron cases have been identified in the UK it has been confirmed – with nine in Scotland and 13 in England.
Here are the locations of some of the confirmed cases:
- Barnet, London – two cases
- Brentwood, Essex – one case
- Nottingham, Nottinghamshire – one case
- A cases was identified in a person who had visited Westminster, London, but has since left the country
- Camden, London – two case
- Wandsworth, London – one case
- Lanarkshire, Scotland – five cases
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland – four cases
- Haringey, London – one case
- North Norfolk – one case
- Sutton – one case
Close contacts of positive Omicron cases were being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.