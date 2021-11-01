These are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Covid in Hampshire: 26 blackspots with highest coronavirus rates in Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Eastleigh, Basingstoke, Rushmoor, New Forest, Hart and Test Valley

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:34 am

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Fratton North and Leigh Park.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to October 26.

We have pulled together the X areas with a coronavirus rate of over 800 cases per 100,000 in Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

2. Springvale and Itchen Abbas

There was a covid rate of 801.3 cases per 100,000 in Springvale and Itchen Abbas in the seven days to October 26. But cases were down 3.5 per cent compared to the week before.

3. Netley

There was a covid rate of 804.2 cases per 100,000 in Netley in the seven days to October 26. Cases were up 46.7 per cent compared to the week before.

4. Fratton North

There was a covid rate of 807.4 cases per 100,000 in Fratton North in the seven days to October 26. Cases were up 38.6 per cent compared to the week before.

