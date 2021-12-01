Dubbed the Omicron variant, it was first identified in South Africa and cases have since been confirmed in England.

Over the weekend, the government announced the return of face masks in certain settings as well as changes to the rules for international travel.

The changes will come into force from today (November 30) in England.

Face masks will have to be worn in shops from November 30. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Here is all you need to know:

Full list of places you have to wear a face mask

Face masks are now mandatory on public transport – which includes trains and buses.

You will also have to wear them in all shops – so that includes the supermarket as well as high street retailers.

Face masks are also mandatory in banks, post offices and hairdressers.

It is being recommended that masks be worn by staff and pupils in secondary schools in communal areas outside classrooms.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi recommended that staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 and above should wear masks in communal areas in schools, colleges and universities such as corridors, canteens and halls in England from Monday.

Do you need to wear them in pubs and restaurants?

Under the changes coming into force today it will not be mandatory to wear face masks in hospitality settings – which includes pubs and restaurants.

What other rules are changing?

There will be a return of self-isolation for travellers arriving in the UK from abroad.

From 4am on Tuesday fully-vaccinated people entering the UK will be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a PCR test taken on the second day after they arrive.

The tests must be bought from the private sector, typically costing around £55.

What are the punishments for not following the rules?

Not wearing a mask on public transport or in shops could land you with a fine.

These will start at £200 but could rise as high as £6,400 for repeat offenders.

While if you are caught breaking the isolation rules after returning from international travel the fines start at £1,000.

But could rise to £10,000 for repeat offenders.

