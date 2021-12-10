Boris Johnson announced yesterday that Covid passports are now required in England as we enter ‘Plan B’ of Covid restrictions to combat the Omicron variant.

Fresh guidance has been put in place as the prime minister stated: 'We can't yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants' in the latest Covid-19 press conference.

Covid passports are now required at large venues in England.

Here is everything you need to know about the Covid passport and where you will need it in Portsmouth:

What is a Covid passport?

An NHS Covid pass allows an individual to show their Covid-19 vaccination details or test results.

The pass can prove whether you are fully vaccinated (including a booster if eligible), you have received a negative Covid PCR or lateral flow test with 48 hours of intended entry, a positive PCR to prove natural immunity (which lasts up to 180 days), proof of participation in an NHS vaccine trial or if you are under 18 and therefore do not need to show a Covid pass.

The pass can be used for domestic uses or international trave.

How to get your NHS Covid passport

The NHS Covid pass can be found via the NHS mobile app or the online NHS Covid pass service.

Covid-19 passes are only available through the regular NHS app, not the NHS Covid-19 app which is used for contact tracing.

You will need to know your NHS number in order to log in to the app and you must be registered at a GP surgery in England.

The pass can be downloaded online and printed to show details of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

If you cannot apply digitally for an NHS Pass with the app or online service, you can ask for an NHS Covid pass letter to be sent to you in the post.

If you are medically exempt from the Covid vaccine, you can apply for a medical exemption pass on Gov.uk.

Packs of lateral flow tests can be ordered via Gov.uk so you can test yourself at home and receive a text or email to confirm your result.

How long is the pass valid for?

Passes can be downloaded as a PDF from the NHS app or can be received via email.

If you are vaccinated, the barcode on the pass will last for 30 days but will refresh every time you log in to the app.

If you have received a negative lateral flow or PCR test, your NHS Covid pass will last for 48 hours after the negative result.

The Covid pass will last up to 30 days, with the 30-day period refreshing when you log in if you have received a positive PCR test (for up to 180 days after the test was taken).

Where will I need a Covid pass in Portsmouth?

The Covid passes will be required at unseated indoor events with 500 or more people, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more and any event with 10,000 or more attendees.

Nightclubs such as Astoria, Mr Miyagi's, Pryzm and Popworld among others will also require a pass for entry.

Venues will have until next Wednesday (December 15) to ensure that they are prepared for the new restrictions.

Work from home guidance has also been reintroduced and face masks are now mandatory in shops, taxis, pharmacies, hairdressers, theatres, cinemas and on public transport in England.

