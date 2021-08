The best GP surgeries in Fareham in 2021, according to their patients

There are 797 vaccinated under 18s in the local authority of Gosport. Picture: Keith Woodland (120420-2)

In Fareham, a total of 1,575 under 18s have been vaccinated. Picture: Sarah Standing (261220-9963)

A total of 1,264 under 18s have been vaccinated across the local authority of Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (120421-6614)

Across the local authority of Portsmouth, a total of 1,845 under 18s have been vaccinated. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here’s how many under 18s have been vaccinated in your area.