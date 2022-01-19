The rules – including vaccine passports in some setting and work from home order – were brought in to combat the Omicron wave in December.

However as the embattled Prime Minister attempts to save his premiership he is expected to make an announcement easing England’s coronavirus restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson to hold a Covid press conference today. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Boris Johnson make a Covid announcement?

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will examine the latest Covid-19 data on Wednesday morning before making a statement in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

It is expected he will announce an easing of Plan B restrictions.

Will Boris Johnson will make a Covid announcement? Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

What are the current rules and restrictions?

In England, Plan B is currently in force – with increased mask mandates, work from home guidance and vaccine passports for large events such as football matches.

Secondary schools have reintroduced face masks in the classroom.

But these are currently scheduled to expire on January 26 – however they could be lifted sooner.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week”.

No final decisions have yet been made, although any attempt to extend the restrictions beyond the cut-off date would trigger a fresh confrontation with Tory MPs, something the Prime Minister would wish to avoid as his position has already been weakened due to the row over Downing Street parties.

On Tuesday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron variant will be eased from Monday.

It means nightclub closures and the requirement for table service in hospitality will come to an end, while attendance limits on indoor events and the guidance asking people to stick to a three-household limit on indoor gatherings will be lifted.

However, some baseline coronavirus measures which were in place before the Omicron wave will remain, including wearing face coverings in public indoor settings and on public transport, as well as working from home whenever it is possible.

What restrictions were discussed before Christmas?

There has been talks of a two-week circuit breaker lockdown post-Christmas, however that was before a number of studies seemed to confirm that Omicron is ‘milder’ and there is a lower risk of hospitalisation, compared with Delta.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron