In the seven days up to January 26, the infection rate for Covid-19 stood at 1,266.6 per 100,000 people in Hampshire - down from 1,637.9 at the start of the month.

Hampshire County Council's director of public health, Simon Bryant, believes the worst of the winter is behind us, but warned that we're not out of the woods just yet.

Simon Bryant, Hampshire County Council's director of public health. Picture: David George

He said: 'Recently there has been a downward trend in case numbers across all age groups, but that trend seems to have plateaued a bit with the government lifting its plan B measures.

'The rate of Omicron infections is going down and that's good news for the public and the NHS.

'We are still seeing high numbers but I think it's fair to say we're moving forwards.'

On January 31, health secretary Sajid Javid announced that compulsory vaccinations for health and social care staff is set to be revoked, subject to a consultation.

But in his statement, he added that Covid-19 is ‘here to stay’.

Last year, Mr Bryant said the Covid-19 pandemic could come to an end by June this year - however, he now believes it will be tougher to reach a definitive conclusion with coronavirus.

'Covid is a brand new disease so how it reacts and impacts people is something we're still learning about,' he said.

'If we compare it to something like the flu, we want to get to a stage where we fully understand its impact - and I believe that in the same way people are eligible for an annual flu jab, they will be eligible for a Covid jab too.

'The World Health Organisation may move Covid-19 from a pandemic to an epidemic, but this is something we're going to have to live with and manage in the future.'

Mr Bryant added that winters in future years could see people approach general illness in a much different way.

He said: 'The measures we've seen introduced over the past two years have certainly worked, and some habits we've picked up are likely here to stay.

'It's fair to say that by washing our hands more, we're more hygenic than we used to be - and people are more cautious about spreading illnesses they've picked up, whether that's Covid or the flu.

'People here in Hampshire have earned the thanks of health professionals and government officials for the vital role they have played.'

