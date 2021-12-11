Has Omicron been found in Portsmouth? Here's the number of confirmed and suspected cases of the variant in city, Southampton, Basingstoke, Winchester, East Hampshire, Havant Gosport, Fareham, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THIS is exactly how many confirmed and suspected cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
The strain was first identified in South Africa but cases have since been detected in England and Scotland – as well as other parts of Europe.
In response to the variant, six African countries were placed on the travel red list.
Earlier in the week seven cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Hampshire – and now it has been confirmed in Portsmouth.
The first case was confirmed in the city on December 8 – and now the strain has been found in Solent Infants School, the city council confirmed.
Plan B restrictions have started to come into force with extension of mask mandates on Friday with work from home guidance coming into force on Monday and partial vaccine passports from Wednesday.
On December 10 a total of 448 new omicron cases were confirmed in the UK taking total to 1,265 – including 1 new case in Scotland, bringing the total to 110, 443 new cases in England, bringing the total to 1,139, four more in Wales bringing the total to 13 and no new cases in Northern Ireland, where the total remains 3.
A total of 60 confirmed and suspected cases of Omicron have been found across Hampshire so far.
The data comes from the government.
See how many where you live below:
Portsmouth
Confirmed – 3
Suspected – 3
Total – 6
Gosport
Confirmed – 0
Suspected – 0
Total – 0
Fareham
Confirmed – 2
Suspected – 0
Total – 2
Havant
Confirmed – 0
Suspected – 1
Total – 1
East Hampshire
Confirmed – 1
Suspected – 14
Total – 15
Winchester
Confirmed – 1
Suspected – 2
Total – 3
Basingstoke and Deane
Confirmed – 4
Suspected – 4
Total – 8
Eastleigh
Confirmed – 1
Suspected – 0
Total – 1
Hart
Confirmed – 0
Suspected – 4
Total – 4
New Forest
Confirmed – 0
Suspected – 1
Total – 1
Rushmoor
Confirmed – 1
Suspected – 4
Total – 5
Test Valley
Confirmed – 5
Suspected – 0
Total – 5
Southampton
Confirmed – 6
Suspected – 2
Total – 8
Isle of Wight
Confirmed – 0
Suspected – 0
Total – 0
