Jethro’s passing was announced in a statement on his Facebook page this morning.

The post read: 'It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.'

'Tragically Jethro passed away on 14 December 2021 after contracting Covid-19. Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, stepdaughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much-loved grandchildren.

The comedian has passed away after contacting Covid-19.

‘We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.’

It is understood that the 73-year-old was double vaccinated and had received a booster jab.

Jethro, whose real name was Geoffrey Rowe, was one of the most famous performers to come out of Cornwall.

The star, who was born in St Buryan, rose to fame in the 1980s for his observational comedy and soon became a regular on TV shows hosted by Des O'Connor.

Jethro also appeared on Jim Davidson's Generation Game, with the host paying his respects to the star.

Jim Davidson shared his condolences on Twitter: ‘My good friend Jethro has left us. RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed.’

He also posted a video on his Youtube channel, saying: ‘He was a great comedian, Jethro. He just liked to tell jokes. He told jokes, his timing was immaculate. I mean, even if you've heard that old joke a million times, he'd still make you laugh with it.’

Jethro performed at Portsmouth Guildhall and The Kings Theatre numerous times over his career.

The Kings Theatre shared on their Facebook page: ‘We are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Cornish Comedian Jethro at the age of 73. Jethro appeared at the Kings Theatre many times in his career and last performed here in 2014. He will be sadly missed and our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.’

Ashley Harley, former front-of-house staff at The Kings Theatre in Southsea, said: 'Sad news that Jethro has passed away. He performed his comedy act many times at The Kings and in other local venues, he was such a larger-than-life character.

‘One evening after a show I had to chase him down the road as he had left something on top of his vehicle.’

Jethro announced his retirement in 2020 in a statement that read: 'Great big thank you to everyone that has come to see me over the last 50 years, I'm sure I enjoyed your company more than you enjoyed mine.’

