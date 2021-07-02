Latest Covid cases confirmed on July 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
Latest case numbers have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 430 on Wednesday, 325 on Tuesday, 239 on Friday, 471 on Wednesday and Thursday combined last week.
A total of 27,125 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 2.
Data released on July 2 shows nationally there were 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,189 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,403
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,167.4
Gosport
Total cases: 4,059
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,784.4
Havant
Total cases: 7,408
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,869.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,545
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,770.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,191
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,244.2
Winchester
Total cases: 5,297
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,242.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,842
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,007.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,279
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,700.4
Hart
Total cases: 4,745
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,888.1
New Forest
Total cases: 6,581
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,654.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,198
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,666.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,880
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,660.7
Southampton
Total cases: 16,224
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,424.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,964
New cases: -
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,912.1
