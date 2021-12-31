Covid-19 positivity rates have reached record highs in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Winchester, East Hampshire and Basingstoke and Deane. Picture: Sarah Standing.

Omicron variant: Here are the areas with the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

THE surge in the Omicron variant has seen a record high positivity rates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:51 am

With the number of positive cases rapidly increasing over the Christmas period, the rate for people contracting Covid-19 has risen sharply.

Positivity rates are the proportion of people who took a PCR test and were positive in a seven day time period.

Duplicate results for people who took more than one test weren’t counted.

The latest UK Covid dashboard figures show 22.4 per cent of those who took a PCR test in the week up to December 24 tested positive.

COVID LATEST: What it means if Covid lateral flow test result shows a faint red line, Covid-19 Omicron variant: Here is where positive cases are rising the fastest in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham, Thousands of walk-in Covid vaccine appointments available across Hampshire on New Year's Eve and Day

These figures vary across in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

Every local authority listed has seen an all-time positivity rate spike since May 2021, when the statistics were tracked.

Here are the positivity rates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Winchester, and East Hampshire.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Portsmouth

In Portsmouth, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 21.5 per cent, compared to the previous high of 20.3 per cent. The local authority has the 151st largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales

2. Gosport

In Gosport, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 16.9 per cent, compared to the previous high of 15.5 per cent. The local authority has the 269th largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales

3. Havant

In Havant, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 19.4 per cent, compared to the previous high of 18.5 per cent. The local authority has the 215th largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales

4. Winchester

In Winchester local authority, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 19.7 per cent, compared to the previous high of 18.5 per cent. The local authority has the 210th largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PortsmouthOmicronPCR testGosport
Next Page
Page 1 of 2