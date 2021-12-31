With the number of positive cases rapidly increasing over the Christmas period, the rate for people contracting Covid-19 has risen sharply.
Positivity rates are the proportion of people who took a PCR test and were positive in a seven day time period.
Duplicate results for people who took more than one test weren’t counted.
The latest UK Covid dashboard figures show 22.4 per cent of those who took a PCR test in the week up to December 24 tested positive.
These figures vary across in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
Every local authority listed has seen an all-time positivity rate spike since May 2021, when the statistics were tracked.
Here are the positivity rates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Winchester, and East Hampshire.