With the number of positive cases rapidly increasing over the Christmas period, the rate for people contracting Covid-19 has risen sharply.

Positivity rates are the proportion of people who took a PCR test and were positive in a seven day time period.

Duplicate results for people who took more than one test weren’t counted.

The latest UK Covid dashboard figures show 22.4 per cent of those who took a PCR test in the week up to December 24 tested positive.

These figures vary across in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

Every local authority listed has seen an all-time positivity rate spike since May 2021, when the statistics were tracked.

Here are the positivity rates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Winchester, and East Hampshire.

1. Portsmouth In Portsmouth, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 21.5 per cent, compared to the previous high of 20.3 per cent. The local authority has the 151st largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2. Gosport In Gosport, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 16.9 per cent, compared to the previous high of 15.5 per cent. The local authority has the 269th largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent. Photo: Ian Hargreaves Photo Sales

3. Havant In Havant, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 19.4 per cent, compared to the previous high of 18.5 per cent. The local authority has the 215th largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4. Winchester In Winchester local authority, the positivity rate as of December 24 was 19.7 per cent, compared to the previous high of 18.5 per cent. The local authority has the 210th largest positivity rate in England, the average being 22.4 per cent. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales