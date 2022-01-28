People urged to 'grab a jab' at pop-up clinics across Portsmouth area
PEOPLE in need of another Covid vaccine are being encouraged to attend one of several pop-up clinics held across the Portsmouth area over the next week – including one at Fratton Park.
Solent NHS walk-in clinics, scheduled from January 29 to February 4, will be available to anyone eligible for their first, second or booster jabs.
Home of Portsmouth Football Club, Fratton Park will host a session between 10.30am and 6.30pm, followed by one from 1pm to 8pm outside the Silverlake Stadium in Eastleigh.
Angela Anderson, Solent NHS Trust’s clinical director of Covid-19 vaccinations, said: ‘We want to ensure as many people in our communities as possible have access to the Covid-19 vaccine and our roving pop-up clinics are proving to be a very popular way for people to receive their first, second or booster vaccine.
‘The Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming seriously ill and we know that the booster vaccine will give increased protection against the Omicron variant.’
Further clinics will take place on:
Saturday, January 29
Marlands Shopping Centre, Southampton: 10am – 6pm
Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre, Portsmouth: 12 – 8pm
January 30
Marlands Shopping Centre, Southampton: 10am – 6pm
Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre, Portsmouth: 12 – 6.30pm
January 31
Hightown Fire Station, Southampton: 12 – 8pm
Gosport Fire Station: 12-8pm
February 1
Hythe Fire Station: 1 – 8pm
Waterlooville Fire Station: 12 – 8pm
Ryde Fire Station, IOW: 9.30am – 5 pm
Medina Leisure Centre, Newport, IOW: 5pm – 8pm
February 2
Fareham Fire Station: 12 – 8pm
February 4
St Marys Fire Station, Southampton: 1pm – 8pm
There will be further clinics announced in the coming weeks.
The three mass vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight continue to offer walk-in appointments for all doses between 8am and 8pm seven days a week at Oakley Road in Southampton, St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth and the Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight.
Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies. People are also able to book an appointment through the National Booking System.
For more information visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination.