People urged to 'grab a jab' at pop-up clinics across Portsmouth area

Solent NHS walk-in clinics, scheduled from January 29 to February 4, will be available to anyone eligible for their first, second or booster jabs.

Home of Portsmouth Football Club, Fratton Park will host a session between 10.30am and 6.30pm, followed by one from 1pm to 8pm outside the Silverlake Stadium in Eastleigh.

A pop-up vaccine clinic at Fratton Park in July 2021 Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-17)

Angela Anderson, Solent NHS Trust’s clinical director of Covid-19 vaccinations, said: ‘We want to ensure as many people in our communities as possible have access to the Covid-19 vaccine and our roving pop-up clinics are proving to be a very popular way for people to receive their first, second or booster vaccine.

‘The Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming seriously ill and we know that the booster vaccine will give increased protection against the Omicron variant.’

Further clinics will take place on:

Saturday, January 29

A pop-up vaccine clinic at Fratton Park in July 2021 Picture: Keith Woodland (250721-3)

Marlands Shopping Centre, Southampton: 10am – 6pm

Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre, Portsmouth: 12 – 8pm

January 30

Marlands Shopping Centre, Southampton: 10am – 6pm

Grab a jab

Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre, Portsmouth: 12 – 6.30pm

January 31

Hightown Fire Station, Southampton: 12 – 8pm

Gosport Fire Station: 12-8pm

February 1

Hythe Fire Station: 1 – 8pm

Waterlooville Fire Station: 12 – 8pm

Ryde Fire Station, IOW: 9.30am – 5 pm

Medina Leisure Centre, Newport, IOW: 5pm – 8pm

February 2

Fareham Fire Station: 12 – 8pm

February 4

St Marys Fire Station, Southampton: 1pm – 8pm

There will be further clinics announced in the coming weeks.

The three mass vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight continue to offer walk-in appointments for all doses between 8am and 8pm seven days a week at Oakley Road in Southampton, St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth and the Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight.

Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies. People are also able to book an appointment through the National Booking System.

For more information visit nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination.

