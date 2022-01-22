A pop-up clinic in Gunwharf Quays offering vaccinations for over 12s today saw more than 30 people come in for a jab in the first hour.

Alan Dobson, clinical lead for this pop-up clinic, said the number of people stopping in for their jabs ‘really picked up’ after a quieter day on Friday.

He said: ‘We’ve seen all ages, all demographics, all nationalities.

The vaccine pop-up clinic team at Gunwharf Quays today: Alan Dobson, Claire Lancashire, Noel Lilly, Jo Cokes, Katie Curtis, Callum BL, and Rod Morton. Picture: Emily Turner

‘Some people want to talk to somebody first - we’re not in a clinical environment so some people feel more comfortable with that.’

The clinics aim to offer convenient Covid jabs for those who are out shopping or running errands.

More than 85 per cent of people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight have now received their booster jab – around one million people – but health teams are still hard at work making sure everyone has access to vaccinations.

A member of the team prepares a vaccine to be given to someone who is attending the walk-in clinic. Picture: Emily Turner

Alan said: ‘The idea behind the clinics is outreach – reaching out to those people who are finding it hard to find time to the vaccine centres.

‘These pop up clinics can pop up anywhere, and we’ll be promoting the positive aspects of having the jab.

‘The mission continues to help people be safe, to stay as safe as possible.’

Natalie Awton-Hughes grabbed her booster today at Gunwharf Quays while out shopping for her husband's birthday with her daughter, who encouraged her to grab a jab while they were there.

Outside the pop-up clinic at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Emily Turner

She said: ‘I didn't even know this was here.

‘I was trying to fit it in with work, it's so much easier than trying to find time to go.

‘I'm really pleased – you don't have to think about it, it's just done.’

The pop-up clinics are being held in addition to vaccines being offered at mass vaccination sites at St James’s Hospital, Portsmouth, Oakley Road in Southampton and Riverside on the Isle of Wight.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and clinical lead for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: ‘A range of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held across Hampshire and Isle of Wight in the coming days and appointments continue to be added to the National Booking Service.

‘The offer is not time-limited so anyone invited can have the vaccine – even if they have previously declined and changed their mind. I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet taken up the offer of a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.’

Clinics will continue to offer walk-in vaccinations tomorrow.

The pop-up clinic in Gunwharf Quays (located in the ex-Hugo Boss unit opposite Joules) will be open from noon to 6pm.

At Oaks Healthcare in London Road in Cowplain, a pop-up clinic will be open from 9am to 1.30pm.

People can also grab a jab at St James’ Hospital on Drive, off Edenbridge Road, which is open 8am to 8pm daily.

People aged 12-15 will need to attend a vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent.

