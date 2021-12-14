Dr Matt Nisbet, GP partner and clinical lead of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: ‘Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight we have vaccinated over 3.3m people and we know that eligible people are keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are doing all we can to scale up capacity to achieve this. The support of everyone working in the programme is vital in ensuring we can continue to vaccinate people and protect our families and loved ones.’

Jane Ansell, senior responsible officer for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: ‘Teams across Hampshire and Isle of Wight continue to do all they can to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and we will be offering greater access to the vaccine in the coming days and weeks. However, this cannot be achieved without the incredible support of our workforce. I would urge anyone who wants to come forward, in whatever capacity they want, to get in contact with their local NHS and find out more about the opportunities available. Thank you to everyone already working with us for all you continue to do to help protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities.’