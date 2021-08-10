On Saturday, 55 crew members on board Noble Caledonia ships Island Sky and Hebridean Sky received their first vaccine doses, following vaccination sessions for crews from cargo ships, which come into Portsmouth with fresh fruit and vegetables destined for UK supermarkets.

The vaccinations were run by Solent NHS Trust, which has also organised pop-up sessions at Hampshire fire stations and at Fratton Park recently.

Ben McInnes, Portsmouth International Port’s harbour master said: ‘Many crew members have been away from home for months and in a lot of cases are not allowed shore leave because they are not vaccinated.

‘It’s critical we use this opportunity to support their welfare, not only for the individuals involved but also to make sure goods keep moving and for the safety UK passengers going on cruises.’

Mike Deegan, Noble Caledonia’s head of fleet operations, said: ‘We could not be more grateful to our friends at Solent NHS Trust for providing the vaccination programme for those of our seafaring colleagues who needed it.

‘Their safety and that of our guests are of paramount importance to us so it was with huge appreciation that we could provide this extra level of protection and safety as we continue re-commencing our cruise operations from Portsmouth, a port we have been proud to call our home port for many years.’

Portsmouth International Port is recognised by the government as a major UK port, and employees have been considered key workers during the pandemic.

Last October the port welcomed the first international cruise call to the UK since sailings were suspended last year, as SeaDream Yacht Club’s vessel, SeaDream 1, stopped to pick up passengers for a transatlantic voyage to the Caribbean.

Since then the port has seen the busiest activity in its history, with a record number of bookings, including a world first commercial sailing from Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady and also hosted the naming ceremony for Saga’s Spirit of Adventure.

The News launched the Grab a Jab campaign to increase the uptake of vaccinations in the city, which is lower than in neighbouring authorities.

