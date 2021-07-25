Fratton Park stadium. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230721-04)

Anyone aged 18 years and over will be able to get a jab without an appointment at Portsmouth Football Club's stadium from midday to 6pm today.

It comes as The News called on residents to get the vaccine as part of our Grab a Jab campaign.

As of yesterday, a total of 143,045 adults in Portsmouth had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, and 108,480 had received their second. This equates to 75.2 per cent and 57.1 per cent of the adult population respectively. It’s lower than the south east average of 81.9 per cent for first jabs and 65.4 per cent for second.

The News is urging residents to 'grab a jab'

Chief commercial officer at Portsmouth FC, Anna Mitchell, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to host and support the national vaccination programme in partnership with the Solent NHS Trust.

‘It is so important that fans and members of our local community take up the opportunity to be vaccinated to protect each other, and welcome fans back to Fratton Park safely.’

Individuals will be able to get their first or second dose (if it's been eight weeks since their first dose) of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine. Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are being offered at St James' Hospital.

Walk-in clinics are also available at:

St James' Hospital, Locksway Road, from 8am to 7.30pm - daily (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Moderna).

Lalys Pharmacy, Guildhall Walk, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday (first and second dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer).

If you are unable to attend any of the walk-in clinics but would still like your vaccination, you can use the national booking system to book an appointment via the NHS website or by calling 119.

