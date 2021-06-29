The latest coronavirus figures have been released by Public Health England.

Published on the government’s coronavirus dashboard, the data covers the seven days to June 23.

On the dashboard it says: ‘Data shown are cases by specimen date and because these are incomplete for the most recent dates, the period represented is the 7 days ending 5 days before the date when the website was last updated.’

Portsmouth has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

In that time Portsmouth had the highest rate across all the Lower Tier Local Authorities in Hampshire.

The city had a rate of 128.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23, with 277 new cases confirmed during that time.

However despite being the highest in Hampshire, Portsmouth’s rate still lags significantly behind East Lothian which had the highest rate in the country with 551.9 per 100,000.

In Hyndburn the rate was 539.2, Dundee City had a rate of 522.4 and Blackburn with Darwen had a rate of 493.7.

Here are the rates for across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the seven days to June 23 – listed from lowest to highest.

Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight had a rate of 12 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 17 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Gosport

Gosport had a rate of 34.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 29 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

East Hampshire

East Hampshire had a rate of 45 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 55 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

New Forest

New Forest had a rate of 45.5 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 82 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Basingstoke and Deane

Basingstoke and Deane had a rate of 49.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 87 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Havant

Havant had a rate of 53.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 68 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Hart

Hart had a rate of 55.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 54 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Fareham

Fareham had a rate of 57.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 67 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Winchester

Winchester had a rate of 64.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 81 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Eastleigh

Eastleigh had a rate of 68.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 91 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Rushmoor (including Aldershot and Farnborough)

Rushmoor had a rate of 74 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 70 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Test Valley

Test Valley had a rate of 88 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 111 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Southampton

Southampton had a rate of 112.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 285 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth had a rate of 128.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 23. 277 new cases were confirmed in the seven days.

