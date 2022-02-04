Portsmouth residents urged to 'grab a jab' at extra Covid vaccine clinics in city this weekend

In a bid to encourage as many residents to get vaccinated as possible, Solent NHS Trust has announced some additional clinic dates and locations in the city.

These include at Landport Community Centre from 9am to 6pm today (Feb 4), St Judes Church from 11am to 4pm and Paulsgrove Community Centre from 11am to 4pm both tomorrow (Saturday, Feb 5).

Grab a jab

There will also be a clinic at Buckland Community Centre on Sunday (Feb 6) from 9am to 1.30pm.

First, second and booster jabs will be available to those eligible.

It comes as the mass vaccine clinic at St James’ Hospital in Milton is set to reduce its opening days to Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from February 7. It will still open from 8am to 8pm on those days.

Angela Anderson, Solent’s clinical director of Covid-19 vaccinations, said: ‘Our mass vaccination centres have been a great success - delivering over 750,000 vaccines to our communities (in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight) since we first opened the doors to the public over a year ago.

The Portsmouth NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Hamble House based at St James Hospital opened on Monday, February 1. Pictured is: Jennifer Slight (72) from Cosham, receiving her Covid-19 first vaccination. Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-1976)

‘Our focus is now to offer more people the opportunity to take up the vaccines through our roving clinics. These sessions are proving to be an effective way to reach out to areas where vaccination take-up is lower.

‘The Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from becoming seriously ill or have long-term effects from the virus.

‘We continue to open up even more opportunities for people to get vaccinated - it is never too late to receive the vaccine.’

Mass vaccine centres at Oakley Road in Southampton and the Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight will also reduce their opening days.

Vaccinations are also available at walk-in clinics provided by GP practices, outreach clinics, hospital hubs and pharmacies.

And people are able to book an appointment through the National Booking System at nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination.

