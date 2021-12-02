Spain has introduced new travel rules. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

The strain, which has now been confirmed in the UK, was first identified by scientists in South Africa.

Six African countries were placed on the red list by our government in response to the discovery of the newest variant.

Other nations have also introduced new travel rules.

Spain will only allow fully vaccinated people to enter the country – and you have to have had your second jab at least 14 days prior. Previously unvaccinated people were allowed in with a negative Covid test.

The rules are the same for the mainland, Canaries and Balearic Islands.

If you are planning a get away to catch some winter sun than you will need to be aware of the rules.

When you return to the UK you will also need to take a Day 2 PCR test and isolate until you receive the results.

