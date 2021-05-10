When Boris Johnson will announce 17 May changes for lockdown in England today

The next step in the lockdown roadmap will take place no earlier than 17 May (Photo: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to announce the next stages of easing lockdown in England, including the return of international travel.

A new risk-based traffic light system for travel is due to be introduced on 17 May, which will see holidaymakers able to visit ‘green’ list countries without quarantine.

Here’s what the PM has said so far and when an official announcement is expected.

When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement?

No 10 has confirmed that Step 3 of the lockdown roadmap, which also includes the reopening of indoor hospitality, will take place no earlier than 17 May, following a further review of the data and the four tests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will confirm if restrictions will be eased as planned next week in a Downing Street press conference on Monday (10 May) at 5pm.

What will be announced?

Mr Johnson will confirm if it is safe for the next stage in the lockdown roadmap to be eased on 17 May as planned.

In Step 3, all of the most high-risk sectors will be able to reopen, with Covid-secure guidance in place.

This includes the reopening of:

indoor hospitality

remaining outdoor entertainment , such as outdoor theatres and cinemas

, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas indoor entertainment , such as museums, cinemas and children’s play areas

, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play areas remaining accommodation , such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs

, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

international travel, subject to review

Weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events, including wakes, can also go ahead from this date with up to 30 attendees.

A broader range of stand-alone life events will also be permitted, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Hugs with family and friends are also expected to be allowed from next week, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.

What are the plans for resuming travel?

The UK government published its ‘green list’ of holiday destinations last week, ahead of the reopening of foreign travel on 17 May.

A new risk-based traffic light system will be introduced from this date, which will see countries ranked as either red, amber or green.

This rating will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated, rates of Covid infection, emerging new variants, and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

Travellers returning to the UK from “green” rated countries will not be required to self-isolate, although pre-departure and post-arrival Covid tests will still be needed.

Those returning from counties classed as “amber” or “red” will be required to self-isolate or enter quarantine.