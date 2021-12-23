Boris Johnson introduced a number of fresh restrictions – including mask mandates, work from home order and a big increase in the drive for booster jabs.

He has however not ruled out going further in the coming days.

A total of 74,089 cases have now been confirmed across the country, the UKHSA announced on Wednesday, December 22 with 13,581 new ones recorded.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Boris Johnson will make a Covid announcement? Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Here’s everything you need to know about fresh restrictions.

When will Boris Johnson next make a Covid announcement?

According to reports in the national papers, Boris Johnson will not consult ministers on possible new Covid curbs until after Christmas – meaning no announcement until December 27 at the earliest.

The Prime Minister is said to be buoyed by the latest data on Omicron – which appears to confirm the findings of doctors and scientists in South Africa that it is milder than Delta.

The decision not to introduce any further restrictions for Christmas and immediately after comes as Scotland, Wales and North Ireland have introduced fresh measures from Boxing Day/ December 27.

When could restrictions come into force?

Since there will be no decision on fresh Covid rules until after Christmas, the earliest new restrictions could come into force for England would be December 29.

What restrictions are in place for Christmas?

The Prime Minister announced on December 21 that there would be no new restrictions in place for Christmas and Boxing Day, just the ones currently in force.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron