Boris Johnson introduced a number of fresh restrictions earlier in December – including mask mandates, work from home order and a big increase in the drive for booster jabs.

He has however not ruled out going further in the coming days.

A total of 114,625 cases have now been confirmed across the country as of Friday, December 24, the UKHSA announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about fresh restrictions.

When will Boris Johnson next make a Covid announcement?

Boris Johnson is set for a crunch data briefing today.

He is set to be presented with the latest Covid data and will then weigh up whether to impose fresh restrictions on England.

Prior to Christmas, the Prime Minister was said to be buoyed by the latest data on Omicron – which appears to confirm the findings of doctors and scientists in South Africa that it is milder than Delta.

The decision not to introduce any further restrictions for Christmas and immediately after comes as Scotland, Wales and North Ireland have introduced fresh measures from Boxing Day/ December 27.

When could restrictions come into force?

As the Prime Minister is set to be given the latest data today (December 27) before making a decision it means that the earliest new restrictions could come into force for England would be December 29.

But if it was a lockdown, Parliament would need to be recalled to confirm the plans.

What restrictions could come into force after Christmas?

There has been talks of a two-week circuit breaker lockdown post-Christmas, however that was before a number of studies seemed to confirm that Omicron is ‘milder’ and there is a lower risk of hospitalisation, compared with Delta.

