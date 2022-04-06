'Critical incident' declared at South Central Ambulance Service in Hampshire due to 'extreme pressures'

A ‘CRITICAL incident’ has been declared at a Hampshire emergency service due to ‘extreme presures’

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:10 am

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), which covers Portsmouth, issued the plea early this morning.

They issued a warning that they will prioritise patients with ‘life-threatening’ conditions, and appealed to residents to only call 999 in an emergency.

Read More

Read More
Healthcare staff across the south 'exhausted and demoralised' as more than 75% o...

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) declared the 'critical incident' early this morning. A file photo of an ambulance in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418).

A statement said: ‘SCAS has tonight declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures across our services.

‘Our staff are working extremely hard to respond to calls and manage the situation and we continue to prioritise those patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

‘If your situation is not a life-threatening or serious emergency then we will discuss your needs and provide advice.

‘If your call does not require an emergency ambulance response then you could be asked to make your own way to hospital.

‘Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our patients and health system partners.

SEE ALSO: Warning that Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth faces a 'serious' situation with up to 600 staff off sick and ambulances left waiting outside A&E for 100 hours

‘Please support us by using our services wisely and also utilising NHS 111 for urgent medical advice and guidance wherever possible and appropriate to do so.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

South Central Ambulance ServicePortsmouthHampshirePompeyTwitter