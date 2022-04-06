South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), which covers Portsmouth, issued the plea early this morning.

They issued a warning that they will prioritise patients with ‘life-threatening’ conditions, and appealed to residents to only call 999 in an emergency.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) declared the 'critical incident' early this morning. A file photo of an ambulance in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3418).

A statement said: ‘SCAS has tonight declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures across our services.

‘Our staff are working extremely hard to respond to calls and manage the situation and we continue to prioritise those patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

‘If your situation is not a life-threatening or serious emergency then we will discuss your needs and provide advice.

‘If your call does not require an emergency ambulance response then you could be asked to make your own way to hospital.

‘Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our patients and health system partners.

‘Please support us by using our services wisely and also utilising NHS 111 for urgent medical advice and guidance wherever possible and appropriate to do so.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron