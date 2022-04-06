'Critical incident' declared at South Central Ambulance Service in Hampshire due to 'extreme pressures'
A ‘CRITICAL incident’ has been declared at a Hampshire emergency service due to ‘extreme presures’
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), which covers Portsmouth, issued the plea early this morning.
They issued a warning that they will prioritise patients with ‘life-threatening’ conditions, and appealed to residents to only call 999 in an emergency.
A statement said: ‘SCAS has tonight declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures across our services.
‘Our staff are working extremely hard to respond to calls and manage the situation and we continue to prioritise those patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
‘If your situation is not a life-threatening or serious emergency then we will discuss your needs and provide advice.
‘If your call does not require an emergency ambulance response then you could be asked to make your own way to hospital.
‘Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our patients and health system partners.
‘Please support us by using our services wisely and also utilising NHS 111 for urgent medical advice and guidance wherever possible and appropriate to do so.’