Dapper riders to suit up and saddle up for charity ride through Portsmouth

A MEN’S mental health and prostate cancer charity fundraiser will ride in to the city this weekend.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride invites both men and women to join the motorcycle ride starting in Winchester and finishing in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth on Sunday, September 29.

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Picture: David McKibbin

The event raises thousands every year to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

Participants are encouraged to dress formally, either in tweed tailoring, a dinner suit or other smart attire and the motorcycles must also be of a classical style.

Andy Collett has been riding with the Solent Distinguished Gentlemen since it started five years ago.

He said: ‘I first heard about the event through friends in the local riding community.

'A long-term family friend died four years ago from prostate cancer so I know first hand about how destructive the disease is.

'The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride seemed like a really good team to get behind, and it's raising money for a fantastic cause in partnership with the Movember Foundation.'

'Up to 250 riders have registered so far this year, and we're hoping for a few more. Last year we raised £30,000, but the aim is to beat that next weekend.’

Globally, over one million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, and more than 300,000 of those will die from the disease.

Statistics also show that every minute a man somewhere in the world commits suicide, and 75 per cent of suicides in the UK are men.

It is hoped the ride, which is hosted all over the world including events in Honduras, Madagascar, India and New Zealand, will connect motorcycle enthusiasts and communities.

All races are all held on the same day each year and 2018 saw a total figure of $6.2m (£5m) raised for the charity.

The charity encourage anyone to register for the ride and take part.

This year's Solent DGR sets off from The Broadway in Winchester on Sunday at 10am.

You can register online at gentlemansride.com