'Dumbass!': Abusive note left for Hampshire paramedics while they dealt with emergency

A selfish homeowner was today slammed for leaving an abusive note on an ambulance branding paramedics 'dumbass' because it blocked their driveway while responding to an emergency.

The ambulance crew were shocked when they spotted the 'disgusting' note, scrawled in black marker pen, on the windscreen of their vehicle following the call-out.

The seven-word letter - which even appears to have been covered in plastic by its author to protect it from the elements - has sparked outrage from ambulance chiefs and members of the public.

South Central Ambulance Service revealed the note informed two of its paramedics they were 'fully blocking' the resident's driveway in affluent Lymington, in the New Forest.

The angry note read: ‘Dumbass! You are fully blocking my driveway!’

A pair of paramedics, called Zoe and Chris, had been forced to park in front of the Lymington home to attend a medical emergency on Wednesday.

SCAS added that it is not always possible to park without obstructing traffic or driveways and they must get to the patient as quick as possible.

A SCAS spokesperson said: ‘Sadly, this was what Zoe and Chris came back to on their ambulance after attending a medical emergency in Lymington, Hampshire, today.

‘This sort of abuse is completely unacceptable.

‘When our staff attend medical emergencies, they need to park as close as possible to the patient’s house in order to get to them and start treatment as quickly as possible.

‘Whilst they will always try to park without obstructing traffic or anyone’s driveway, it’s not always possible as the alternative of parking further away could add minutes to their arrival time that the patient they’ve been sent to simply doesn’t have.’

The abusive note has since caused outrage, with hundreds of furious messages posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The outpouring of support includes members of the public reassuring paramedics they would be more understanding if their drive had been blocked.

Mark Davies, deputy lead governor of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, branded the note 'disgusting' and thanked the paramedics for their work.

He said: ‘Disgusting to see, very sad that some people do not appreciate the amazing work our clinicians do every day of the week. Zoe and Chris, thank you.’