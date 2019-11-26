Emergency closure for Havant school due to 'unprecedented' levels of illness

A SCHOOL has announced it will be closed tomorrow due to 'unprecedented' levels of illness.

Havant Academy has closed the school to Year 7, 8 and 9 pupils due to seven members of staff being off sick.

A social media post read: ‘We are extremely sorry to say that due to unprecedented levels of staff absence due to illness we need to close the school to Year 7, 8 & 9 students tomorrow. There are enough teachers for Year 10 & 11 to remain in their timetabled lessons with subject specialist staff therefore we expect Year 10 & 11 students in school (in full uniform as normal).

‘If it is not possible for you to have your KS3 child at home tomorrow please do send them in to school and we will accommodate them as we are aware of the very short notice of this information.

‘School will resume as normal on Thursday November 28 however just a reminder that we are closed on Friday November 29 to all students for the pre-planned inset day.’