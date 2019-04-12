Emergency services called to Portsmouth pub after man dies

Have your say

A MAN in his 60s died at a pub in Portsmouth earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to The Baffins Pub in Tangier Road on Tuesday.

Baffins Pub, Tangier Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 2.17pm on April 9 following reports of a man in his 60s suffering a medical episode at The Baffins Pub.

‘The man subsequently died.

‘His next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious.’

A spokesperson for The Baffins, a Greene King pub, said: ‘It is with great sadness we confirm that a customer died suddenly outside the premises earlier this week.

‘He was a loyal regular and will be hugely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.’

