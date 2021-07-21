Emsworth Medical Practice will open its doors on July 26, replacing the existing Emsworth Surgery – that will close three days prior.

The new practice has been built on the site of the former Victoria Cottage Hospital, in North Street, not far from the old surgery as part of a £3.5m scheme involving the redevelopment of the hospital with some new build. Internally the building has been transformed into a modern health setting.

As reported, campaigners spent months trying to secure the former hospital site for the new surgery after it was put up for sale in July 2018. The building was decommissioned and closed in April 2013.

Emsworth Medical Practice, North Street, Emsworth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170721-10)

Dr Abu Chinwala, a GP at Emsworth Medical Practice, said: ‘The big day has nearly arrived and this will be a huge event for us, our patients and all those people in the community who have helped our vision become a reality.

‘Our existing site was not purpose-built and has long been out-grown by the community it serves. It is too small and has not enabled us to offer the full range of primary care services that we want to provide. Our new building exceeds our expectations. Our staff love it and I’m sure our patients will too.’

GP partners at Emsworth worked closely with NHS Hampshire, Southampton and the Isle of Wight Clinical Group, NHS Property Services and other partners to select the site for the replacement surgery.

The redevelopment has included demolishing single-storey outbuildings, providing a new rear single-storey extension to the main building, installing a new lift shaft, roofing and canopy construction, complete reconfiguration of rooms, and extensive internal and external decorations.

Managing director for south east Hampshire for the CCG, Sara Tiller, added:‘There are so many people we need to thank for making this happen from the builders to NHS England, who provided the funding. But mainly our thanks must go to the Emsworth community, which has been involved every step of the way in realising the ambition to build a super 21st century health facility on their doorstep.’

Contractors Mountjoy started on-site in January 2020 for what was then anticipated to be a 12-month construction period, however, this was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and construction ended earlier this month.

The scheme has been funded by NHS England through an estates, technology and transformation fund grant.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron