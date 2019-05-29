Emsworth salon owner to host fundraising day for Rowans Hospice in memory of mum

A SALON owner has organised a fundraising day full of complimentary hair products, hand massages and the chance to win a year’s free hair cutting to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Debbie Hulbert, the owner of Charter Cutting Company in Emsworth, is determined to raise £2,000 through a fundraising day at her salon tomorrow (May 30) in aid of Rowans Hospice which cared for her mum in 2014.

She said: ‘The care they gave my mum was amazing and I just really wanted to give back. We have been doing a raffle for a year’s free hairdressing and tomorrow we will have hand massages, cupcakes and complimentary hair products so people can donate money to the charity.

‘So far we have raised £1,500 so hopefully our bucket in the salon will fill up more tomorrow.’

Debbie and her husband David will also be walking the Moonlit Memories walk in a few weeks to carry on their fundraising.

The Rowans Hospice, based in Waterlooville, is fundraising £7.5m as part of its Silver Jubilee Appeal to transform its hospice and services for patients in the future.