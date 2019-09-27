Extension to disabled bus pass scheme approved

PEOPLE with disabilities can continue to use buses for free all day in Portsmouth.

An extension to a trial scheme allowing concessionary disabled bus holders to use their passes before 9.30am has been approved.

The pilot, which was originally launched in April, will now run until the end of March 2020 to allow Portsmouth City Council to gather enough data on how often the passes are used.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the council’s transport boss, approved the extension at a meeting this week.

She said: ‘We originally trialled this because we heard from people who needed to get to college for example.

‘I have had quite a few people who have said this is fantastic to me.’

Currently there are 4,353 disabled pass holders who are entitled to all-day travel under this trial.