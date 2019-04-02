FAMILIES have the chance to get active for free this weekend as two leisure centres throw open their doors.

Holly Hill and Fareham leisure centres are hosting free family fun days on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April.

Both days will include lots of free activities including swimming, face painting and gym challenges as well local people having the chance to win a hamper giveaway worth £1000.

There will also be the chance to use the state-of-the-art gym facilities at both Everyone Active centres on the Saturday and Sunday and take part in free classes.

Manager Ryan Grant said: ‘We are very passionate about encouraging everybody to get active and are always looking for ways to help and support families in participating in more exercise. These family fun days are the perfect way to do this.’

For more information on activity timings visit everyoneactive.com/news/familyfunweekend/