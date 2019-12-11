Family of Crookhorn man who died of tooth infection in Malaysia thank community for outpouring of love

THE family of man who died from a tooth infection have been left ‘overwhelmed’ after an outpouring of heartfelt messages.

Floyd Sainsbury from Crookhorn died on Sunday in Malaysia where he had lived since 2003 after contracting an infection in his tooth and despite his friends taking him to hospital, he died just 30 minutes after being admitted.

Floyd Sainsbury

Hundreds of messages have been left for the former Purbrook Park pupil, who would have had his 39th birthday on Tuesday (Dec 3), and a fundraising page has been set up to raise money to put on a celebration of his life.

Floyd’s brother John Gunter told The News: ‘It was completely unexpected and horrible to get that news but we have had so many messages from people we don’t know telling us how Floyd was a part of their lives at some point.

‘It has really helped our family and we are overwhelmed with the response we have had since we posted on Facebook shortly before his birthday.’

Floyd Sainsbury

Floyd joined a travelling fair in Malaysia in 2003 with his cousin Mark Robinson but while Mark returned to the UK, Floyd set up home in the country and did a number of jobs out there, his latest working in the jungle harvesting oil palm.

Royal Navy veteran John last saw his brother in 2005 when he was serving on HMS Westminster and docked in Kuala Lumpur but the pair kept in touch through social media.

The 52-year-old from Fareham said: ‘He was really good at keeping in touch over Facebook and he has 1,500 friends on there and I have no doubt he knows at least 80 per cent personally and they all clearly have great memories of him.

‘He always had such amazing stories to tell us when he would come out of the jungle for a week or so and he really lived life to the full. I suppose the message of all this is to make sure you get your teeth checked.’

Purbrook Park School yearbook of Floyd Sainsbury

Floyd’s friends Gideon and Paul contacted John and helped to sort Floyd’s cremation and the repatriation of his ashes.

John added: ‘I can’t thank them enough and it shows how much Floyd meant to them.’

The family are now planning a celebration party of Floyd’s life and were touched when old school pal Sharon Taw got in touch to set up a fundraising page.

Floyd's friends in Malaysia

John explained: ‘We didn’t even know her but she just wanted to help which is truly lovely and it will be great to celebrate Floyd’s life with all his many friends.’

