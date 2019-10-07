Fareham couple thank fertility clinic as baby Bertie marks 4,000th little one to be born

GORGEOUS baby Bertie has marked a ‘dream come true’ for one couple and milestone for a fertility clinic.

Carly and Paul Cutler had been trying for a baby for two years when they decided it was time to seek help through the NHS but after months of waiting around the couple from Fareham took matters into their own hands.

Carly said: ‘We didn’t realise at the time that we could get the fertility tests done straight away privately. We decided to speak to Wessex Fertility and booked an initial consultation.

The consultant recommended IVF treatment with the possibility of the addition of (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection as Paul’s initial sperm test showed signs of a low count.

Scans ahead of egg collection indicated Carly had Polycystic Ovaries and was expected to produce a high number of eggs.

The pair were also recommended to make some lifestyle changes and Carly had to take medication.

She said: ‘The injections took a bit of getting used to, but they weren’t too bad. As a result of the lifestyle changes, Paul’s sperm count had significantly improved on the day of egg collection, so luckily we didn’t need the ICSI procedure.’

Carly suffered from ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, which occurs when the ovaries overreact to fertility medication, and so the couple’s embryos were frozen whilst Carly’s recovery was monitored before she was well enough to try the embryo transfer again.

Finally the couple got the news they had been hoping for.

Carly said: ‘After seeing so many negative pregnancy tests in the past, it was a bit surreal to see a positive one. I took a photo of the test straight away and sent it to my mum.’

On January 14 this year the couple welcomed a baby boy named Bertie via C-section. He weighed 9lb 5oz.

Carly added: ‘I wasn’t prepared for all the emotions I would feel, I cried for about a week. Even now I can’t believe I’m a mum.

‘To find out Bertie was Wessex Fertility’s 4,000th baby was also really special.’