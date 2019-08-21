Fareham foster care kid nominated for national award thanks to fundraising efforts in memory of her uncle

AFTER losing her young uncle to Cystic Fibrosis, a foster care kid has been nominated for a national award thanks to her fundraising efforts.

Aimee Easton from Fareham, who has spent the last 11 years in the care system, has been praised for her strength and the support she offered to her family after her 24-year-old uncle, Darren died two weeks after his wedding.

The 16-year-old has now raised over £500 for Cystic Fibrosis charities by holding fundraising events and has been nominated in the Outstanding Achievement category at the Fostering Excellence Awards by her foster carer Jane-Ann Rogers, who works with the foster company ISP Hampshire.

The Cowplain School pupil said: 'I only started raising money in May but the response has been amazing. I did a presentation at school about why I was raising money and then I made loads of money from a cake sale.

'We are holding a quiz night soon and it means so much to me that the money is going to charities that mean something to me.'

Jane-Ann said: ‘Aimee has coped extremely well with her grief; she has handled it with maturity and courage. She has been living with us for two years and I have never seen her so passionate and determined like she is with the fundraising.

'She is now organising a quiz night and a music evening and it has been wonderful to watch her grow in confidence.

'I am really proud of everything she has achieved especially standing up in front of her classmates to talk about her uncle.'

Aimee has also been studying for her GCSEs alongside her fundraising efforts.

Emma Hannett, registered manager with ISP Hampshire and Dorset, said: 'Aimee is an incredible example of how children and teenagers can flourish with the right support.

'She has taken an awful situation and turned it into something to be proud of with the support of her fantastic foster family. We’ll be fully supporting her Outstanding Achievement nomination at the Fostering Excellence Awards.’

If you would like to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis charity visit cysticfibrosis.org.uk/donate or call 020 3795 2177.