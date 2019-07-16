Fareham mum sets up bereavement charity for parents after losing her two-year-old to leukaemia

THERE is no time limit on grief.

That is the reason mum Fiona Corless has set up a bereavement charity following the loss of her two-year-old daughter Ripley to leukaemia in 2017.

The 30-year-old from Fareham said: ‘There aren’t any words to describe what it is like to deal with a diagnosis of cancer for your child. Your whole sense of what is important in life changes.’

After several months of treatments, including a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy, at Bristol Children’s Hospital, where the family moved just after Ripley was born, the toddler was admitted to a hospice for palliative care.

Fiona said: ‘The hospital has amazing services for parents but the support they can give after a child dies is time limited.

‘Nearly everyone will tell you there is no time limit on grief, so it doesn’t make sense to put a time limit on the support you might need to help you through your grieving, particularly one as significant as the death of a child.’

Fiona used her background as an occupational therapist in mental health services and founded Ripples of Compassion in memory of her daughter and to support parents across the country.

She said: ‘If you had the knowledge and skills to do something about it and to help someone feel less alone at one of the worst times in their life why wouldn’t you?

‘With the support of the amazing trustees and my knowledge, we have been able to design a service that meets this

need – now we just need to raise the money to help fund it.’

The family is hosting a charity rugby match this Saturday at Fareham Heathens Rugby Club from 2pm and there will also be the chance to sign up to the bone marrow register.

Fiona added: ‘We have chosen to run a charity rugby game as Ripley spent a few months watching the rugby both supporting England and her ‘Fun Uncle Jonny’ when he played for Fareham Heathens.

‘I hope people will join the register as it could give a child another chance at life and stop more parents having to go through the agony of a child dying.’

To donate visit justgiving.com/ripplesofcompassion