Fareham trio to tackle three peaks charity challenge

THREE friends are gearing up to trek 26 miles across the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales all in the name of charity.

Dave Hallett, Jon Kerby and Mike Shipp all grew up together in Fareham and are reuniting to take on the Three Peaks Challenge which will see them climb Ben Nevis, Scarfell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours.

Mike said: ‘I attempted the challenge a few years back but because of circumstances we couldn’t climb the last mountain so it seemed like unfinished business.

‘Jon and Dave live further away now but I asked them if they would want to take on the challenge and we agreed it should be for charity.’

The group aimed to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK but have already smashed their target three weeks before their challenge begins on June 7.

Mike said: ‘We are amazed we have already made more than we were aiming to and now we want to reach £2,000.

‘We picked the charity because everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer and it is great people have been so generous.’

Mike, Jon and Dave, all 48, have been training hard over the last six months and the trio will be helped in their challenge by pal Graeme Moir who will drive them to each mountain.

To donate visit http://bit.ly/2Jvrzkb