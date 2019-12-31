Fears for domestic abuse survivors in Portsmouth as referrals and funding drops

URGENT action is needed to plug a £1.4m funding shortfall in domestic abuse services, campaigners and health professionals have warned.

The reduction in Portsmouth by March this year has come while the number of domestic incidents reported to police has increased by more than 2,000 between 2014 and 2018.

Funding for domestic abuse survivors could be massively reduced in March 2020.

In the same period there was a 91 per cent drop in the number of referrals being made by GPs to domestic abuse services in the city, a city report has found.

The report compiled by the Safer Portsmouth Partnership showed out of a total £2.08m needed to run services for three years, 67 per cent of funding will end by March and a further 24 per cent will end in 2021.

READ MORE: Impassioned pleas from domestic violence survivor secures £10,000 of funding

Campaigner and domestic abuse survivor Kirsty Mellor, from the city, said: ‘It's incredibly concerning that referrals from GPs have fallen.

‘It's vital that staff in primary care settings have regular training in handling disclosure of domestic abuse working alongside other agencies, ensuring victims have solid support.

'The huge slash in spending for domestic abuse services cuts to the police and primary care providers is dangerous.’

The report, which will be discussed at a health and wellbeing board meeting, said GPs made 112 referrals in 2014/15, but made just 10 in 2018/19.

Roger Batterbury from Portsmouth Healthwatch, who sits on the health and wellbing board, said: ‘It's very worrying to hear about the steep decline in referrals and I would be interested to know why that's happened.

‘We are very concerned about what looks like a decline in funding. We will monitor it closely.’

Funding for domestic violence survivors and abuse strategy for 2020-23 is divided between Hampshire's police and crime commissioner, Portsmouth City Council and other sources including central government. Organisations also rely on fundraising.

READ MORE: Domestic abuse costs Portsmouth £13.5m a year

Shonagh Dillon, chief executive officer of Aurora New Dawn, said: ‘Any cuts to domestic abuse services now will have devastating consequences for victims and survivors in the city of Portsmouth.

‘We know that the sector has faced severe cuts since 2010 and that services will be simply unable to keep up with the demand needed to ensure safe provision that prevents serious harm, homicide and the vital ongoing support that is needed for survivors and their children.

‘It is essential that central government now support local areas adequately so that these cuts do not contribute to the domestic abuse epidemic that is so prevalent in our society.’

Services include Stop Domestic Abuse and Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service.

In 2017/18 there were 5,508 incidents reported to the police in the city, with 59 per cent recorded as crimes. In 2014 just under 2,000 of around 3,800 incidents were recorded as crimes.