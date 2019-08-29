First-time mum Lauren 'excited' to be involved in Portsmouth maternity care pilot

FOR first-time mum Lauren Allen the thought of going to Queen Alexandra Hospital to have her child filled her with worry.

The 28-year-old from Portsmouth said: ‘It is a very hectic hospital so I wanted to come to the Portsmouth Maternity Centre and this pilot will mean I feel calmer because I know a midwife I know will be there.

Midwife student Nicole Weller (left) with mum-to-be Lauren Allen and midwife Rachel Whittenham (right)

‘It is also so nice to have someone to call and talk to when I need and has made me feel more relaxed about my pregnancy.’

Lauren, who is 36 weeks pregnant, added: ‘I am just excited about being involved in something that will make me feel comfortable because it is my first baby so it can be a stressful time but the girls are always on hand.

‘It is so much less stressful as I have a good midwife relationship during the pregnancy and for after the birth as well so it will be much more comfortable for me.’

Two other mums being cared for by the Athena team are Anna and Kelly who are both pregnant with their second child.

Anna said: ‘I feel it is a good scheme because I did not have a midwife I had met in my first labour and although I had great care I am looking forward to having a familiar face in labour which I feel will keep me more calm and relaxed this timed.’

Kelly, who is planning to have a home birth, added: ‘I feel it will be nice to know the midwife at delivery and it not be a surprise at who turns up to my home birth.’