Paula Kyle, 54, passed away on Sunday, April 9, less than a week after doctors told her she had a couple of months to live. She had three sons and was popular in her local community, and those close to her have said that she will be missed by all who knew her. A GoFundMe page has been set up by family friend Hayley Louca to help cover the costs of Paula’s funeral. The page states that Paula passed away with friends and family by her side.

Hayley, who knew Paula for her whole life, said: ‘It was very sudden. She had a few illnesses that all came on at once - she didn’t have a chance to get anything in place. Nobody has had a chance to get their head around it.

Paula Kyle was known as a 'joyful' person by those close to her.

‘Obviously her boys are just devastated. She was amazing, crazy, wild - a great person to be around because she was so full of personality. She will be completely missed. She will be remembered like a ray of sunshine.’

Paula’s funeral will celebrate her personality, including leopard print pyjamas, her lipstick and sambuca in her casket along with music and a video display tribute showing images of her with friends and family.

Paula’s best friend - and Hayley’s mother - Karen Murphy met Paula at a pub where she worked as a barmaid 38 years ago.

Karen added: ‘She was joyful. She had a lot of medical issues here and there but she tried to make the best of absolutely everything. She tried to make a joke out of everything. [At the funeral] two us us will be getting up and doing a ‘memories of the funny things she used to do’ section. The wake afterwards will be a reflection of her.’

