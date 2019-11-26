Gosport family who lost dad and husband to mesothelioma take to the streets to fundraise for charity

THE mother and children of a man who died of mesothelioma have been out on the streets to raise awareness for the illness that took his life.

Kirsty Moreton and her children spent a day fundraising in Gosport High Street for Mesothelioma UK, following the death of Phil Moreton, 36, on October 2.

Charlie (10) and Ruby Moreton (8) are selling jewellery they have made to raise money for Melsothelioma UK. Picture: Sarah Standing (011119-883)

The family has been using fundraising as an outlet for some of their grief, saying they hope to turn it into something positive.

As well as selling wristbands on the high street, Kirsty’s children have been making their own bracelets, which are also sold to raise money for the charity.

Kirsty said: ‘We were out on October 23 for a public collection and raised £120.23 – in total we’ve raised about £290 so far, which is amazing.

'We had some help from Malcolm Dent, one of the Gosportarians, who was singing Christmas songs for us.

‘The girls have been selling their bracelets for about a month now too – they’re doing really well and I’m so proud of them.'

As the family prepares for their first Christmas without Phil, they have thanked members of the public for their support.

‘People have been so generous, we can’t thank them enough,’ Kirsty added.