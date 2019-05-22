Gosport mum ‘overwhelmed’ with school’s help for son with inoperable brain tumour

SCHOOL pupils donned blue and green to show support and raise awareness for a charity helping a Year R student through cancer treatment.

Four-year-old Tommy Chambers from Gosport has neurofibromatosis and the Bedenham Primary School pupil has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the last six months.

Tommy Chambers at his school, Bedenham Primary School on a 'dress down' dayg to promote awareness of of Tommy's condition as he has an inoperable brain tumour 'Tommy (4) with (left) headteacher Caroline Wood

But thanks to the Childhood Tumour Trust (CTT), Tommy and his family have been given support and enjoyed days out with families going through the same diagnosis.

Mum Chelsea Fitton said: ‘I am so overwhelmed with the support that the charity has given us and so I wanted to give back to them but the school has also been amazing.

‘Tommy has been very ill this year and will have to repeat his first year but the school were happy to have him again and all the staff really look out for him.’

The awareness day saw pupils from the school dress up in the charity's colours to learn more about the condition and raise money for the charity.

Chelsea said: ‘It was so emotional to see all the kids dressed up in the charity’s colours and brought a tear to my eye.

‘It was lovely to see the children all going up to Tommy and giving him a hug. He is such a happy boy.’

Headteacher Caroline Wood said: ‘We have worked closely with Tommy’s family and when his mum came to us asking if we could do a charity and awareness day we were pleased to help.

‘He is a lovely boy and always smiling.’

Tommy, who lives in Bridgemary with Chelsea, his dad Anthony Chambers and three-year-old brother George, is currently being treated between Queen Alexandra Hospital and Southampton General Hospital.

He is set to undergo another two years of treatment and after he will have to be supervised regularly into his 20s for the genetic condition that causes tumours to form on nerve tissue.

The tumours for the condition can often be non-cancerous but can turn malignant. It is not known whether Tommy’s tumour is cancerous as they are unable to access it – but it has been described in the mid-grade 2/3 due to its growth.

Chelsea said: ‘It is frustrating as not much is known about the condition but Vanessa at CTT has been amazing.

‘If anything happens with Tommy I will always call her if I am not sure what to do. The trust has also organised days out at theme parks with other families and it is so helpful to talk to someone who is going through something similar.

‘I don’t know what I would do without the charity and the school’s amazing support.’